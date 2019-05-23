Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 6:56 pm

Lily James & Alicia Vikander Get Married in Red Nose Day Special!

Lily James & Alicia Vikander Get Married in Red Nose Day Special!

The annual Red Nose Day Special is airing tonight (May 23) on NBC and the special features a new short film in which Lily James and Alicia Vikander get married!

Richard Curtis wrote a sequel to the famous film Four Weddings and a Funeral and it features the new wedding scene.

The writer said originally he didn’t think he could pull off the new film, which reunites Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Rowan Atkinson.

“And then I thought, Oh, look, we probably could do a wedding, and it is 25 years, which means there would be a child. Because there’s been speculation: Is Hugh finally marrying Andie? Or, Is Andie dead and is he marrying Kristin?” Richard told EW. “I suddenly had this idea that, no actually, it is a whole generation on, and that actually might be quite touching and quite sweet. So, we thought we’d give it a go. I mean, I wouldn’t have [done] it for anything except for Red Nose Day.”

In other Alicia news, she was just spotted rocking a bikini in Spain!
Just Jared on Facebook
lily james alicia vikander red nose day 01
lily james alicia vikander red nose day 02
lily james alicia vikander red nose day 03
lily james alicia vikander red nose day 04

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Alicia Vikander, Lily James

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr