Lily James & Alicia Vikander Get Married in Red Nose Day Special!

The annual Red Nose Day Special is airing tonight (May 23) on NBC and the special features a new short film in which Lily James and Alicia Vikander get married!

Richard Curtis wrote a sequel to the famous film Four Weddings and a Funeral and it features the new wedding scene.

The writer said originally he didn’t think he could pull off the new film, which reunites Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Rowan Atkinson.

“And then I thought, Oh, look, we probably could do a wedding, and it is 25 years, which means there would be a child. Because there’s been speculation: Is Hugh finally marrying Andie? Or, Is Andie dead and is he marrying Kristin?” Richard told EW. “I suddenly had this idea that, no actually, it is a whole generation on, and that actually might be quite touching and quite sweet. So, we thought we’d give it a go. I mean, I wouldn’t have [done] it for anything except for Red Nose Day.”

