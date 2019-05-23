Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kendall Jenner Relaxes in a Bikini With Luka Sabbat After Reportedly Going 'On a Break' With Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner Relaxes in a Bikini With Luka Sabbat After Reportedly Going 'On a Break' With Ben Simmons

Woody Harrelson &amp; Marisa Tomei Recreate the 'All In The Family' Opening - Watch!

Woody Harrelson & Marisa Tomei Recreate the 'All In The Family' Opening - Watch!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 9:16 am

Linda Hamilton & Arnold Schwarzenegger Are Back in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' - Watch the Teaser Trailer!

Linda Hamilton & Arnold Schwarzenegger Are Back in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' - Watch the Teaser Trailer!

The highly anticipated teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is here!

The upcoming Tim Miller-directed film, which reunites producer James Cameron with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, was released on Thursday (May 23).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Arnold Schwarzenegger

In the teaser, Linda returns as Sarah Connor, and is joined by Grace (Mackenzie Davis) as a protagonist who arrives nude from the future, just like Arnold‘s own arrival in the original film.

Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta also star.

The movie hits theaters on November 1. Watch the trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate
Just Jared on Facebook
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 01
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 02
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 03
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 04
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 05
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 06
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 07
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 08
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 09
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 10
terminator dark fate trailer 2019 11

Photos: Paramount Pictures
Posted to: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Movies, terminator, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr