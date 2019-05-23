Linda Hamilton & Arnold Schwarzenegger Are Back in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' - Watch the Teaser Trailer!

The highly anticipated teaser trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is here!

The upcoming Tim Miller-directed film, which reunites producer James Cameron with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, was released on Thursday (May 23).

In the teaser, Linda returns as Sarah Connor, and is joined by Grace (Mackenzie Davis) as a protagonist who arrives nude from the future, just like Arnold‘s own arrival in the original film.

Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta also star.

The movie hits theaters on November 1. Watch the trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate…