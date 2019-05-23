Little Mix 'Mix It Up' with New YouTube Video Series

Little Mix are inviting fans into their lives with a brand new YouTube series called “Mix It Up”!

In the new series, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, will give fans an inside look on their lives.

There will be several videos that will drop throughout 2019.

The first series to be released is the hilarious “Eat In With Little Mix”, where the girls each cook dinner for the other three members and are scored on their efforts.

Check out the first vid with Jesy below!