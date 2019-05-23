Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 1:26 pm

Little Mix 'Mix It Up' with New YouTube Video Series

Little Mix 'Mix It Up' with New YouTube Video Series

Little Mix are inviting fans into their lives with a brand new YouTube series called “Mix It Up”!

In the new series, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, will give fans an inside look on their lives.

There will be several videos that will drop throughout 2019.

The first series to be released is the hilarious “Eat In With Little Mix”, where the girls each cook dinner for the other three members and are scored on their efforts.

Check out the first vid with Jesy below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Little Mix, Perrie Edwards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr