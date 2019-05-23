Luann de Lesseps Taken Back Into Custody for Probation Violation

Luann de Lesseps is heading back into custody.

The Real Housewives of New York star and cabaret singer was ordered back into custody on Thursday morning (May 23) over her alleged probation violations, according to CBS 12.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luann de Lesseps

The judge declared that Luann “isn’t taking her probation seriously after a positive alcohol test and failure to attend meetings.”

However, she will not be going to jail.

She will undergo “both weekly telephonic counseling sessions, as well as monthly in-person psychiatric sessions” and will take medicine to treat alcoholism. She must also maintain a Soberlink breathalyzer monitoring device in her car, according to The Blast.

Last year, Luann pled guilty after being arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer at the Colony Hotel on Christmas Eve in 2017.