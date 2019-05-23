Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 12:14 pm

Luann de Lesseps Taken Back Into Custody for Probation Violation

Luann de Lesseps Taken Back Into Custody for Probation Violation

Luann de Lesseps is heading back into custody.

The Real Housewives of New York star and cabaret singer was ordered back into custody on Thursday morning (May 23) over her alleged probation violations, according to CBS 12.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luann de Lesseps

The judge declared that Luann “isn’t taking her probation seriously after a positive alcohol test and failure to attend meetings.”

However, she will not be going to jail.

She will undergo “both weekly telephonic counseling sessions, as well as monthly in-person psychiatric sessions” and will take medicine to treat alcoholism. She must also maintain a Soberlink breathalyzer monitoring device in her car, according to The Blast.

Last year, Luann pled guilty after being arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer at the Colony Hotel on Christmas Eve in 2017.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Luann de Lesseps

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr