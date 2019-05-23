Maisie Williams Reveals Which Character She Wanted Arya to Kill on 'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams is sharing her thoughts on the end of Game of Thrones and more specifically, which character she initially hoped Arya would kill.

This post will obviously contain some spoilers, so beware of reading further.

“I just wanted to be on set with Lena [Headey] again, she’s good fun,” Maisie said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been.”

Maisie later accepted the direction her character went after reading the scripts.

“The Hound says, ‘You want to be like me? You want to live your life like me?’” she said. “In my head, the answer was: ‘Yeah.’ But I guess sleeping with Gendry, seeing Jon again, realizing she’s not just fighting for herself anymore but also her family — it’s bringing up all these human emotions that Arya hasn’t felt for a long time. When The Hound asks her if she has another option, all of a sudden there are so many more things in [Arya’s] life that she can live for, that she can do. It was a shock for me because that wasn’t how I envisioned her arc going this year. Then I realized there were other things I could play, bringing Arya back to being a 16-year-old again.”

“It’s not a Game of Thrones ending for Arya, it’s a happy ending,” she concluded. “It gave me a place to take Arya that I never thought I’d go with her again.”