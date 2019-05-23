Mario Batali to Be Arraigned on Indecent Assault & Battery Charge

Mario Batali is expected to be arraigned on an indecent assault and battery charge on Friday (May 24) in Boston, Mass.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the news on Wednesday (May 22) in a statement to NBC Boston.

The incident involving the 58-year-old celebrity chef reportedly occurred at a restaurant in the Back Bay area on March 31, 2017.

In a criminal complaint, a woman told police she saw Mario and tried to take a selfie over her shoulder at the restaurant. He apparently noticed, called her over, grabbed her chest and kissed her without consent and invited her to his hotel room according to a Boston Globe report.

A woman in Massachusetts filed a lawsuit back in August of 2018 with similar allegations at the same restaurant. It’s not yet known if the reported criminal complaint and civil suit involved the same person and incident.

“Mr. Batali denies the allegations in both this criminal complaint and the civil complaint filed last August. The charges, brought by the same individual without any new basis, are without merit. He intends to fight the allegations vigorously, and we expect the outcome to fully vindicate Mr. Batali,” said his attorney Anthony Fuller in a statement.

He could face two and a half years in prison if convicted.

Mario was fired from The Chew in December of 2017 amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong, and there are no excuses,” he said at the time.