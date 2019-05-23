Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 8:58 pm

Megan Fox Hasn't Seen Husband Brian Austin Green's Show 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Megan Fox Hasn't Seen Husband Brian Austin Green's Show 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Megan Fox has never seen one of husband Brian Austin Green‘s most popular shows!

Brian recently revealed that Megan has never watched iconic ’90s soap drama Beverly Hills, 90210.

“When we met, Megan was like, ‘He looks like Justin Timberlake.’ That’s all she cared about. She grew up with ‘Nsync,” Brian told People.

He added, “Her older sister was a huge fan of 90210, but Megan didn’t know it at all.”

Megan will have another chance to see the show when Brian takes part in the series’ reboot BH90210 this August!

