Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 11:38 pm

Mena Massoud & Naomi Scott Sing 'A Whole New World' in 'Aladdin' (2019) - Listen Now!

Mena Massoud & Naomi Scott Sing 'A Whole New World' in 'Aladdin' (2019) - Listen Now!

Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott sing Aladdin‘s biggest hit in their movie!

The co-stars take on the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine as they put their own spin on the classic Disney song “A Whole New World.”

CHECK OUT: Is There an Aladdin (2019) End Credits Scene?

Will Smith also stars in the live-action remake of the classic Disney animated movie. It’s expected to top the box office this weekend and you can download the soundtrack here.

Listen to Mena and Naomi‘s version of “A Whole New World” now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney
Posted to: aladdin, First Listen, Mena Massoud, Music, Naomi Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr