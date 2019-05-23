Mena Massoud & Naomi Scott Sing 'A Whole New World' in 'Aladdin' (2019) - Listen Now!

Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott sing Aladdin‘s biggest hit in their movie!

The co-stars take on the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine as they put their own spin on the classic Disney song “A Whole New World.”

Will Smith also stars in the live-action remake of the classic Disney animated movie. It’s expected to top the box office this weekend and you can download the soundtrack here.

Listen to Mena and Naomi‘s version of “A Whole New World” now!