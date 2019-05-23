Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 12:36 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Delivers Amazing Amy Winehouse Impression

Millie Bobby Brown Delivers Amazing Amy Winehouse Impression

Millie Bobby Brown gets in a beat battle in these cute pics from her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Wednesday night (May 23).

The 15-year-old Godzilla: King of Monsters actress chatted about her new movie on the program before wowing everyone at the show with her incredible Amy Winehouse impression.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie took on the musical icon’s song “You Know I’m No Good” from the album Back to Black and it’s insane!

Watch the moment below now:
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown grad girl amy impression fallon 01
millie bobby brown grad girl amy impression fallon 02
millie bobby brown grad girl amy impression fallon 03
millie bobby brown grad girl amy impression fallon 04

Photos: NBC, Getty
Posted to: Amy Winehouse, Millie Bobby Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr