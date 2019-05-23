Millie Bobby Brown Delivers Amazing Amy Winehouse Impression

Millie Bobby Brown gets in a beat battle in these cute pics from her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Wednesday night (May 23).

The 15-year-old Godzilla: King of Monsters actress chatted about her new movie on the program before wowing everyone at the show with her incredible Amy Winehouse impression.

Millie took on the musical icon’s song “You Know I’m No Good” from the album Back to Black and it’s insane!

Watch the moment below now: