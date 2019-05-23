Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 5:19 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Has Her Driver's Permit!

Millie Bobby Brown Has Her Driver's Permit!

Millie Bobby Brown just shared some really exciting news with her fans on Instagram.

The 15-year-old Godzilla: King of Monsters star revealed that she officially has her driver’s permit!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Millie Bobby Brown

“i passed! yay ! watch out cuz MBB is on the road…” Millie captioned her pic, with a little sidenote: “(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol) 🖤🖤.”

Check out the pic below!

If you missed it, Millie just appeared on The Tonight Show last night and did an insane Amy Winehouse impression!
