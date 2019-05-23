Millie Bobby Brown Has Her Driver's Permit!

Millie Bobby Brown just shared some really exciting news with her fans on Instagram.

The 15-year-old Godzilla: King of Monsters star revealed that she officially has her driver’s permit!

“i passed! yay ! watch out cuz MBB is on the road…” Millie captioned her pic, with a little sidenote: “(with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol) 🖤🖤.”

Check out the pic below!

If you missed it, Millie just appeared on The Tonight Show last night and did an insane Amy Winehouse impression!