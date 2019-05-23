Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 2:21 pm

Naomi Scott Promotes 'Aladdin' at Despierta America

Naomi Scott Promotes 'Aladdin' at Despierta America

Naomi Scott wears a cute purple look for her appearance on Despierta America at Univision Studios on Thursday morning (May 23) in Miami, Fla.

The 26-year-old actress stopped by the program to chat about her new movie, Aladdin, which hits theaters on Friday.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Naomi opened up about what fans of the animated film can take away from the live action one.

“We’ve created a world that so many different people can pick things out and take it with them.”

She added, “I think, ultimately for young kids, seeing themselves in a character is really powerful. Even if they don’t get the nuanced, small things, they probably do pick it up subconsciously. For me, I think that’s beautiful.”

FYI: Naomi wore a pretty Nanushka purple look.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomi scott tiny jasmines character new aladdin 01
naomi scott tiny jasmines character new aladdin 02
naomi scott tiny jasmines character new aladdin 03
naomi scott tiny jasmines character new aladdin 04
naomi scott tiny jasmines character new aladdin 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Naomi Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr