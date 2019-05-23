Naomi Scott Promotes 'Aladdin' at Despierta America

Naomi Scott wears a cute purple look for her appearance on Despierta America at Univision Studios on Thursday morning (May 23) in Miami, Fla.

The 26-year-old actress stopped by the program to chat about her new movie, Aladdin, which hits theaters on Friday.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Naomi opened up about what fans of the animated film can take away from the live action one.

“We’ve created a world that so many different people can pick things out and take it with them.”

She added, “I think, ultimately for young kids, seeing themselves in a character is really powerful. Even if they don’t get the nuanced, small things, they probably do pick it up subconsciously. For me, I think that’s beautiful.”

FYI: Naomi wore a pretty Nanushka purple look.