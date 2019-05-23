Nickelodeon's 'Henry Danger' Actor Michael D. Cohen Comes Out as Transgender

Michael D. Cohen, best known for playing the role of Schwoz on the Nickelodeon series Henry Danger, has come out as transgender.

The actor opened up to Time in a new profile, revealing that he transitioned 20 years ago.

“I was misgendered at birth,” he said. “I identify as male, and I am proud that I have had a transgender experience — a transgender journey.”

Michael said he was inspired to come out about his journey due to recent events happening in the world.

“This crazy backlash and oppression of rights is happening right in front of me. I can’t stay silent,” he said. “The level of — let’s be polite — misunderstanding around trans issues is so profound and so destructive. When you disempower one population, you disempower everybody.”

“In my experience, I was born male. What my body said about it was irrelevant,” he added. “No matter how hard I tried, it was not up for negotiation. Believe me, it would have been so convenient if I was actually a woman.”