Thu, 23 May 2019 at 7:34 pm

Noah Galvin Shares a Day in the Life of His 'Booksmart' Press Tour (Exclusive!)

Noah Galvin Shares a Day in the Life of His 'Booksmart' Press Tour (Exclusive!)

Noah Galvin is one of the stars of the new comedy Booksmart and he is taking us inside one of his recent press days!

The 25-year-old actor, who is currently starring in the Broadway musical Waitress, sent us some exclusive photos from a fun day with the cast and crew of the film.

Noah traveled back to Los Angeles for the west coast premiere on May 13 and it looks like he had a blast. “Me and my mother-wives on one of the happiest days of my life,” he captioned this photo with writer Katie Silberman and co-star Molly Gordon.

Booksmart currently has a 99% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it’s in theaters everywhere this weekend. Go see it!

Click through the slideshow to see all of Noah Galvin’s fun photos…
Photos: Eric Charbonneau/Getty, Noah Galvin
