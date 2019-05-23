Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn Sing 'Margaritaville' Duet During Gig

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn sing together on stage during their gig at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s in Hollywood on Wednesday night (May 23).

The adorable twosome performed with their band, The Soundflowers for the intimate gig and performed a cool duet version of “Margaritaville”.

Late last month, Paris celebrated her one-year anniversary with Gabriel with a sweet pic on Instagram.

“you’re the light of my life. thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby ♥️ can’t wait for another trip around the sun,” she wrote.