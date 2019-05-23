Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 3:00 pm

Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn Sing 'Margaritaville' Duet During Gig

Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn Sing 'Margaritaville' Duet During Gig

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn sing together on stage during their gig at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s in Hollywood on Wednesday night (May 23).

The adorable twosome performed with their band, The Soundflowers for the intimate gig and performed a cool duet version of “Margaritaville”.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

Late last month, Paris celebrated her one-year anniversary with Gabriel with a sweet pic on Instagram.

“you’re the light of my life. thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby ♥️ can’t wait for another trip around the sun,” she wrote.
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson

