'Pose' Releases New Season Two Trailer - Watch Now!

The return of Pose is less than a month away!

FX just released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of their hit series.

Season two picks up in 1990 on the day Madonna’s single “Vogue” was released, shining a spotlight on the ballroom community. The series will also continue to explore the HIV epidemic of that era.

The Ryan Murphy-created series stars Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, and Ryan Jamaal Swain.

Season two of Pose airs on Tuesday, June 11 on FX – watch the new trailer!