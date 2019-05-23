Top Stories
Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 12:09 pm

President Hopeful Elizabeth Warren Disagrees With 'Game of Thrones' Ending

President Hopeful Elizabeth Warren Disagrees With 'Game of Thrones' Ending

Elizabeth Warren is weighing in on the end of Game of Thrones!

The Massachusetts Senator and presidential hopeful weighed in on the ending on Capitol Hill on Wednesday (May 22) when asked by paparazzi for her thoughts on Bran becoming King in the final episode.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Warren

“Bran is like the least engaged of all the people there, and we had all this great character development, and he’s kind of like the one whose never been a part of any part of it,” she explained.

She was also asked about Daenerys’ controversial character development in the final season, and whether she was concerned the same thing could happen to her in her presidential run: “Nobody’s rewriting my character. I’ll take care of them,” she responded.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: elizabeth warren, Game of Thrones

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr