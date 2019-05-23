President Hopeful Elizabeth Warren Disagrees With 'Game of Thrones' Ending

Elizabeth Warren is weighing in on the end of Game of Thrones!

The Massachusetts Senator and presidential hopeful weighed in on the ending on Capitol Hill on Wednesday (May 22) when asked by paparazzi for her thoughts on Bran becoming King in the final episode.

“Bran is like the least engaged of all the people there, and we had all this great character development, and he’s kind of like the one whose never been a part of any part of it,” she explained.

She was also asked about Daenerys’ controversial character development in the final season, and whether she was concerned the same thing could happen to her in her presidential run: “Nobody’s rewriting my character. I’ll take care of them,” she responded.