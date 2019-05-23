Quentin Tarantino Explains Margot Robbie's Small Role in 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino is defending Margot Robbie’s smaller role in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

In the upcoming film, Margot plays Sharon Tate and some viewers have expressed that she had a minimal role with little to do or say compared to her co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

When asked by a reporter about Margot‘s role, Quentin simply replied, “I reject your hypothesis,” but he’s now expanding on his comments.

“There was a little bit more of her; everybody lost sequences. It’s not her story, it’s Rick’s story. It’s not even Cliff’s,” Quentin told IndieWire.

He continued, “And [Sharon] is an angelic presence throughout the movie, she’s an angelic ghost on earth, to some degree, she’s not in the movie, she’s in our hearts.”