Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 2:19 am

Rihanna Celebrates Opening of Fenty Boutique in Paris!

Rihanna is celebrating the launch of her Fenty fashion line!

The 31-year-old entertainer hosted a cocktail party celebrating the debut of her collaboration with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton at her Fenty pop-up boutique on Wednesday night (May 22) in Paris, France.

Rihanna looked chic in a white, blazer dress and clear heels as she partied with guests including Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

During the party, Rihanna showed off her collection which includes ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and eyewear. The collection will be available for sale in Paris on Friday and will debut online May 29.

“This is a moment in history,” Rihanna said at the party. “It’s a big deal for me and my entire generation.”

Photos: Julien Hekimian
