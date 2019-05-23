Shawn Mendes Surprises Fan at Manchester Arena Concert Who Was Still Shaken From The Manchester Attacks Two Years Ago

Shawn Mendes got to surprise a very deserving fan during his concert at Manchester Arena earlier this year in England.

According to a new ITV story, Amelia was “severely shaken up and unable to talk for days after what happened” following the tragic Manchester Attacks that happened during Ariana Grande‘s concert two years ago.

She had tickets to attend Shawn’s concert but didn’t quite feel ready to return to the location. However, she did go with support from a police officer who was also there on the night of the attacks.

Upon arriving, Amelia also got a big surprise – a meet and greet opportunity with Shawn!

“It was really overwhelming and it felt so surreal but I really enjoyed it,” Amelia said of her experience with Shawn. “[He] was so nice to me and I’m a bit overwhelmed…I have new positive memories in there and they will definitely cancel out the negative ones.”