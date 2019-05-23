Taron Egerton Addresses 'Straightwashing' Claims Against 'Rocketman'

Taron Egerton is speaking out after it was claimed that his upcoming Elton John biopic, Rocketman, would straight-wash his life.

The musical fantasy movie depicts Elton‘s relationship with his former manager John Reid (Richard Madden), and includes intimate scenes between the two.

“He’s a gay icon,” Taron told Empire. “And who are we, as frankly heterosexual filmmakers, to not put that element of his story? How dare we. And that’s not what we did.”

Taron also became the subject of criticism for being a straight actor playing a gay man, and Elton came to his defense in a statement.

Pictured: Taron poses for photographs with director Dexter Fletcher during the press conference and South Korea premiere for Rocketman on Wednesdasy (May 23) in Seoul, South Korea.