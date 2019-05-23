Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 7:08 pm

Taylor Swift Performs New Song 'ME!' on 'Graham Norton Show'!

Taylor Swift Performs New Song 'ME!' on 'Graham Norton Show'!

Taylor Swift is all smiles as she hits the stage during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show!

The 29-year-old entertainer showed off her killer legs in a bright-pink romper to perform her latest hit song “ME!” on the London-based talk show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

Other guests on the show included X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender.

Taylor‘s appearance on The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday, May 24!

10+ pictures inside of Taylor Swift during her appearance…
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 01
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 02
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 03
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 04
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 05
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 06
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 07
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 08
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 09
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 10
taylor swift performs new song me on graham norton show 11

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr