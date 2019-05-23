Taylor Swift Performs New Song 'ME!' on 'Graham Norton Show'!

Taylor Swift is all smiles as she hits the stage during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show!

The 29-year-old entertainer showed off her killer legs in a bright-pink romper to perform her latest hit song “ME!” on the London-based talk show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

Other guests on the show included X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender.

Taylor‘s appearance on The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday, May 24!

10+ pictures inside of Taylor Swift during her appearance…