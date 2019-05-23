The Jonas Brothers Open Up About What It Was Like For Them When They Split Up

Joe, Kevin and Nick are spilling all the details about the reasons behind their split in the summer issue of Wonderland magazine.

The The Jonas Brothers got real about their feelings and why now was the time to start again.

“There was definitely a strain emotionally that was being put on all of us. We had such a specific way of doing things for so long and I think as we got older and tried to progress artistically, we got stuck in those old ways so our music suffered and our general vibe with each other and ability to communicate in a healthy way no longer existed,” Nick revealed.

He continued, “I think it was always a priority for us to protect the family first and make sure that nothing ever complicated that relationship too much. We got to the point to have that conversation.”

Joe adds, “It definitely was a really difficult thing to hear. We were all so invested in doing this for as long as we could see, but there was real benefit in him making that decision. We didn’t see it at that point, but time would tell that it was really important for us to call it quits.”

“We didn’t have a relationship as brothers. There was so much more riding on us because we were working together and making music as this band,” Kevin says.

He also said that being apart was the best thing for them.

“I think every one of us just really went off on our own journey and it was needed. I think at the time, it was odd for sure, but with that long time we took apart it led us to find ourselves and find what we cared about and get perspective on a lot of things.”

