Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Would Be 'Very Happy' if the Cameras Finally Stopped Rolling

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 11:47 am

The Lonely Island Debuts Netflix Special With Tons of Celeb Cameos - Watch!

The Lonely Island just dropped a new project on Netflix, called The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience!

The Andy Samberg comedy trio dropped their visual album – described as a “27 minute musical poem experience honoring The Bash Brothers, the Oakland A’s, and the game of baseball” – on Thursday (May 23), and it features tons of celebrity cameos!

New Girl‘s Hannah Simone, Saturday Night Live star Jenny Slate, Sterling K. Brown, Parks & Recreation star Jim O’Heir, Maya Rudolph, HAIM and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz all make appearances in the special.

Sia also makes a cameo by lending her voice to “Oakland Nights.” The special was also released as a standalone album.

Watch two music videos, and click here to watch it in full on Netflix.
