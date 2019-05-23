Woody Harrelson & Marisa Tomei Recreate the 'All In The Family' Opening - Watch!

Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei are recreating a classic All In The Family TV moment!

The two stars played the part of Archie and Edith Bunker as part of ABC’s Live In Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family & The Jeffersons on Wednesday night (May 22).

In the skit, Woody and Marisa recreated the original (hilariously bad!) performance of the All In The Family theme song, “Those Were The Days.”

“The fact that a group of Oscar winners eagerly agreed to play these iconic characters is a testament to the greatness of these shows and their creator, Norman Lear. To be a part of this is a dream come true for me and for everyone involved,” said host Jimmy Kimmel.

Watch their performance…