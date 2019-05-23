Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 6:19 pm

Young Thug, J. Cole, & Travis Scott: 'The London' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Young Thug, J. Cole, & Travis Scott: 'The London' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Young Thug has dropped his new song “The London” featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott and you can listen to it right here!

The artwork for the song was revealed earlier in the week during a “Meet Me At The London” live stream.

The stream centered on a female subject painting a spider before another female subject filled a cactus-shaped pinata with skittles. Interrupting the action, the song arrived as a welcome surprise for fans who tuned in.

You can stream the song below via YouTube and download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the lyrics for “The London” below!
