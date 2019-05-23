Young Thug, J. Cole, & Travis Scott: 'The London' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Young Thug has dropped his new song “The London” featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott and you can listen to it right here!

The artwork for the song was revealed earlier in the week during a “Meet Me At The London” live stream.

The stream centered on a female subject painting a spider before another female subject filled a cactus-shaped pinata with skittles. Interrupting the action, the song arrived as a welcome surprise for fans who tuned in.

You can stream the song below via YouTube and download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the lyrics for “The London” below!