Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Zach Galifianakis Announces 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie'

Zach Galifianakis Announces 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie'

Zach Galifianakis just announced that he is working on Between Two Ferns: The Movie for Netflix!

The film will be released globally on Netflix on September 20, 2019.

Between Two Ferns started as a Funny or Die sketch series and turned into an internet phenomenon with Zach interviewing huge stars like Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and even former President Barack Obama.

Here is the synopsis for the movie: “Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show Between Two Ferns and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.”

Directed by Scott Aukerman, Between Two Ferns: The Movie is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.

Photos: Netflix
