Fri, 24 May 2019 at 7:00 am

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Heads to Lunch with Wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Heads to Lunch with Wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson leads the way while wife Sam does some window shopping during their afternoon outing on Wednesday (May 22) in New York City.

The 28-year-old Nocturnal Animals actor kept things cool in a red and black plaid-flannel shirt and tan trousers while the 52-year-old director sported a tan outfit and an orange scarf as they headed out to lunch together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Last weekend, Aaron and Sam coupled up for the 2019 MOCA Benefit in Los Angeles.

It was recently announced that Aaron will be starring alongside Kenneth Branagh in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet!
Photos: Backgrid USA
