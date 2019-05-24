Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Sell Beverly Hills Home for $45 Million!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are moving out!

The married Maroon 5 frontman and the model sold their estate in Beverly Hills for $45 million, according to the LA Times on Friday (May 24).

The home hit the market in April for $47.5 million, and was bought a year ago for $33.9 million according to the report. It was previously owned by Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick and, before him, tennis superstar Pete Sampras.

And the people who bought it? Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi! TMZ confirmed the transaction on Thursday afternoon (May 23).

The estate features over 10,000 square feet of living space, plus custom steel-framed windows and two kitchens. It also has multiple wet bars, a screening room and a gym.

