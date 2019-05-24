Adam Levine Is Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons!

Adam Levine is leaving The Voice!

The Maroon 5 frontman will not return as a coach on the popular NBC singing competition for the 17th season this fall, the show’s host Carson Daly confirmed on NBC News’ Today on Friday (May 24).

Adam has been a coach on The Voice since its very first season in 2011.

He will be replaced by Gwen Stefani.

The show’s 16th season just came to an end this week, with Maelyn Jarmon being crowned the winner. Adam, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton judged the season.

It’s not yet known if the other judges will be returning for the next season.