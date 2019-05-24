Top Stories
Adam Levine Is Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons!

Adam Levine Is Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons!

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 10:06 am

Adam Levine Is Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons!

Adam Levine Is Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons!

Adam Levine is leaving The Voice!

The Maroon 5 frontman will not return as a coach on the popular NBC singing competition for the 17th season this fall, the show’s host Carson Daly confirmed on NBC News’ Today on Friday (May 24).

Adam has been a coach on The Voice since its very first season in 2011.

He will be replaced by Gwen Stefani.

The show’s 16th season just came to an end this week, with Maelyn Jarmon being crowned the winner. Adam, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton judged the season.

It’s not yet known if the other judges will be returning for the next season.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr