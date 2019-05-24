Adam Levine's Fellow Coaches on 'The Voice' React to Him Leaving the Show

The other coaches on The Voice are speaking out to react to Adam Levine‘s decision to leave the show after 16 seasons as a coach.

The 40-year-old Maroon 5 frontman will be replaced in the upcoming fall season by Gwen Stefani, marking her return to the show following four seasons away.

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, who all worked with Adam on season 16, spoke out on Twitter after the story broke.

Blake said, “Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

“Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!” Kelly wrote.

John simply said, “We’ll miss you, brother.”