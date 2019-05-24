Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' Musical Announces Full Broadway Cast!

The full cast for the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by the Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette, was just announced!

Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley will be reprising their roles from last summer’s sold-out world premiere at A.R.T. in Massachusetts.

The musical begins preview performances on November 3 ahead of an opening night performance on December 5. Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody wrote an original story for the musical and Tony Award winner Diane Paulus is directing.

Here is the synopsis: The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family — but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

Tickets are on sale now!