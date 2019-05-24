Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 4:15 am

Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' Musical Announces Full Broadway Cast!

Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' Musical Announces Full Broadway Cast!

The full cast for the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by the Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette, was just announced!

Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley will be reprising their roles from last summer’s sold-out world premiere at A.R.T. in Massachusetts.

The musical begins preview performances on November 3 ahead of an opening night performance on December 5. Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody wrote an original story for the musical and Tony Award winner Diane Paulus is directing.

Here is the synopsis: The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family — but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

Tickets are on sale now!
jagged little pill cast photos 01
jagged little pill cast photos 02
jagged little pill cast photos 03
jagged little pill cast photos 04
jagged little pill cast photos 05
jagged little pill cast photos 06
jagged little pill cast photos 07

Photos: Matthew Murphy
