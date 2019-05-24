Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:59 am

Ally Brooke: 'Lips Don't Lie' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Ally Brooke: 'Lips Don't Lie' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Ally Brooke has a new song out!

The 25-year-old former Fifth Harmony member just dropped her new single “Lips Don’t Lie.”

“Lips Don’t Lie” is the latest single Ally has released since dropping “Low Key” with Tyga back in January.

It was recently revealed that Ally will be performing at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango this June.

You can download “Lips Don’t Lie” off of iTunes here and listen to the song right here!

Check out the lyrics inside…
