Fri, 24 May 2019 at 1:29 pm

Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo Go Shopping at Maxfield Together

Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo Go Shopping at Maxfield Together

Bella Thorne walks with rumored new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo while out in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (May 23).

The 21-year-old actress, who paird Converse sneakers with her blue dress, and the Italian singer were spotted doing a little shopping with some friends at Maxfield.

After picking up some new threads, Bella and Benjamin met up with some friends, including Italian rapper Fedez for a bite to eat later on.

Bella and Benjamin were spotted kissing just shortly after she split with Mod Sun last month.
bella thorne benjamin mascolo maxfield shop 01
bella thorne benjamin mascolo maxfield shop 02
bella thorne benjamin mascolo maxfield shop 03
bella thorne benjamin mascolo maxfield shop 04
bella thorne benjamin mascolo maxfield shop 05

Photos: BackgridUSABackgridUSA
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo

