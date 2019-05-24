Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo Go Shopping at Maxfield Together
Bella Thorne walks with rumored new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo while out in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (May 23).
The 21-year-old actress, who paird Converse sneakers with her blue dress, and the Italian singer were spotted doing a little shopping with some friends at Maxfield.
After picking up some new threads, Bella and Benjamin met up with some friends, including Italian rapper Fedez for a bite to eat later on.
Bella and Benjamin were spotted kissing just shortly after she split with Mod Sun last month.