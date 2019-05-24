Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:52 am

'Booksmart' Star Kaitlyn Dever's Dad Was the Voice of Barney!

'Booksmart' Star Kaitlyn Dever's Dad Was the Voice of Barney!

Kaitlyn Dever stuns in a pink dress while arriving for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (May 22) in New York City.

The 22-year-old actress opened up about how her family got into show business.

“My parents were figure skaters and then my dad ended up getting the job for the voice of Barney,” Kaitlyn revealed.

Kaitlyn told a story about how her dad always would do voices and impressions with his students and a parent of one of the students told him that there was a nationwide search for the voice of Barney.

“He just sent in a tape and heard back that he got it and that’s what allowed us to move to Texas and then he was the voice of Barney for six years,” she said.

FYI: Kaitlyn is wearing a Prada dress and State Property jewelry.
Photos: CBS, Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Kaitlyn Dever, Stephen Colbert

