Channing Tatum's 'Magic Mike Live' Set To Open In Berlin!

Channing Tatum is all smiles as he hits the stage at the live final taping of Germany’s Next Top Model held at the ISS Dome on Thursday (May 23) in Duesseldorf, Germany.

The 39-year-old actor was accompanied onstage by his Magic Mike Live crew of dancers as they helped host Heidi Klum celebrate the live finale of the season.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Channing Tatum

It was recently announced Channing‘s acclaimed male revue, inspired by the hit Magic Mike film franchise, is set to thrill audiences in Berlin, Germany beginning this fall at the newly remodeled Club Theater at Potsdamer Platz on Nov. 26, 2019, with preview performances beginning November 16, 2019.

“When we launched our show in Las Vegas two years ago, we had no idea what was going to happen. It was surreal to see something we had been talking about for so long come to life,” Channing said in a statement (via BroadwayWorld). “The fact that people reacted the way they did and that over 300,000 people have come to see it still blows my mind. Then we decided to go to London and the show has absolutely killed it there. So, we started talking about where we wanted to go next. We wanted to go to a place where we could take the experience to a whole new level and from the first moment we arrived, we fell in love with Berlin and it became clear to us that this is where we had to launch our new production!”