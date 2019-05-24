Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Cute Kisses After Shopping

Chris Pratt and his fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger share a sweet kiss before saying goodbye on Thursday afternoon (May 24) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The engaged couple went shopping for a new bicycle with Chris‘ son Jack (not pictured). After loading the bike into Katherine‘s car, the couple went their separate ways.

It was just announced that Chris and his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard will be part of the upcoming Jurassic World ride that will be opened at Universal Studios Hollywood this summer.

We can’t wait to see the ride in action!