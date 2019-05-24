Dionne Warwick Comments on Whitney Houston Hologram Tour: 'It's Stupid'

Whitney Houston‘s cousin Dionne Warwick is reacting to plans for the late singer to be a part of a hologram tour.

The 78-year-old legendary entertainer doesn’t think it’s a good idea for a hologram to perform Whitney‘s hits in front of her original band and backup singers.

“I haven’t a clue as to what that is. It’s surprising to me,” Dionne told Entertainment Tonight.

She added, “I don’t know what it is. I think it’s stupid, but whatever it is that’s what it is.”

In addition to plans for a hologram tour, Whitney‘s estate also announced plans for a new album of unreleased material and a Broadway musical.