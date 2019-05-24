Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019

Dionne Warwick Comments on Whitney Houston Hologram Tour: 'It's Stupid'

Whitney Houston‘s cousin Dionne Warwick is reacting to plans for the late singer to be a part of a hologram tour.

The 78-year-old legendary entertainer doesn’t think it’s a good idea for a hologram to perform Whitney‘s hits in front of her original band and backup singers.

“I haven’t a clue as to what that is. It’s surprising to me,” Dionne told Entertainment Tonight.

She added, “I don’t know what it is. I think it’s stupid, but whatever it is that’s what it is.”

In addition to plans for a hologram tour, Whitney‘s estate also announced plans for a new album of unreleased material and a Broadway musical.
