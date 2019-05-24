Dua Lipa Wears Epic Red Dress at amfAR Cannes Gala 2019!

Dua Lipa looks stunning in a red dress while attending the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening (May 23) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Some more stars at the annual event included Nina Dobrev, Ross Lynch, and Charli XCX.

Ross and Charli both took to social media to update fans on their chic looks from the night.

“The most complemented suit I’ve ever worn. Thank you Giambattista Valli and all my other dear friends i met tonight. I’ll remember this one,” Ross wrote on Instagram.

Charli wrote, “wearing a beautiful princess dress and crazy diamonds. who am I????”

FYI: Dua is wearing a Valentino dress. Nina is wearing head-to-toe Dior. Ross is wearing Giambattista Valli. Charli is wearing a Celia Kritharioti dress and Chopard jewelry.