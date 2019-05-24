Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 1:47 am

Dua Lipa Wears Epic Red Dress at amfAR Cannes Gala 2019!

Dua Lipa Wears Epic Red Dress at amfAR Cannes Gala 2019!

Dua Lipa looks stunning in a red dress while attending the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening (May 23) in Cap d’Antibes, France.

Some more stars at the annual event included Nina Dobrev, Ross Lynch, and Charli XCX.

Ross and Charli both took to social media to update fans on their chic looks from the night.

“The most complemented suit I’ve ever worn. Thank you Giambattista Valli and all my other dear friends i met tonight. I’ll remember this one,” Ross wrote on Instagram.

Charli wrote, “wearing a beautiful princess dress and crazy diamonds. who am I????”

FYI: Dua is wearing a Valentino dress. Nina is wearing head-to-toe Dior. Ross is wearing Giambattista Valli. Charli is wearing a Celia Kritharioti dress and Chopard jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 01
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 02
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 03
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 04
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 05
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 06
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 07
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 08
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 09
nina dobrev dua lipa amfar cannes gala 10

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: 2019 amfAR Gala, 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Nina Dobrev, Ross Lynch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr