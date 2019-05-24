Elsa Hosk & Shanina Shaik Wow During Their Final Cannes Carpet of the Year

Elsa Hosk and Shanina Shaik stun on the red carpet at the premiere screening of Sibyl held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 24) in Cannes, France.

This is the final red carpet event for the two models during the festival this year and they both brought some great fashion!

“thank you Cannes for all the magic 🌹In custom @albertaferretti ❤️❤️ and @nigoratabayer jewels,” Elsa wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Elsa is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress, Roger Vivier shoes, and Nigora Tabayer jewelry. Shanina is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and Nigora Tabayer jewelry.

