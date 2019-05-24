Top Stories
Fri, 24 May 2019 at 5:00 am

Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out with New Puppy Colombo in NYC!

Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out with New Puppy Colombo in NYC!

Emily Ratajkowski picks up her new puppy Colombo before crossing the street on Monday afternoon (May 20) in New York City.

The 26-year-old actress/model looked cool in a black crop top and a leopard-print skirt as she stepped out for the day with her dog.

The following day, Emily donned an all white outfit as she and Colombo met up with a friend for an afternoon walk.

Later in the week, Emily stepped out in skin-tight tan dress as she headed her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
