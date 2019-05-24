Fletcher: 'About You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Fletcher is back with a brand new track called “About You”!

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter dropped her latest song on Friday (May 24).

Her new, personal song is described as taking on “the memories of a lost love that come flooding back at the slightest physical cues – a coffee cup, the key that was returned and now dangles from her key chain.”

The song was produced by Malay, who also worked with Fletcher on “Undrunk.”

Listen to “About You” and check out the lyrics…