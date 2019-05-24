Top Stories
Fri, 24 May 2019 at 1:37 am

Geoffrey Rush Awarded $1.9 Million in #MeToo Defamation Case

Geoffrey Rush Awarded $1.9 Million in #MeToo Defamation Case

Geoffrey Rush has won his defamation case against Australia’s Nationwide News over a story the company’s publication The Daily Telegraph published back in 2017.

The 67-year-old Oscar winning actor was awarded $1.9 million – which is the largest ever defamation payout to a single person in Australia, BBC News reports.

Geoffrey filed the defamation lawsuit against The Daily Telegraph back in 2017 after they published allegations of his supposed “inappropriate behavior” towards a female co-star during a production of the Sydney Theatre Company’s King Lear in late 2015 to early 2016.

Geoffrey has denied the allegations calling them “extremely hurtful.”

Australian Justice Michael Wigney agreed, saying, ““This was a recklessly irresponsible piece of sensational journalism of the worst kind.”

Geoffrey was previously awarded $850,000 Australian dollars (more than $600,000 USD) in damages during the April ruling.

Photos: Getty Images
