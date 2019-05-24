Gigi Hadid Talks About Showing Different Sides Of Herself in Burberry's New Campaign

Gigi Hadid arrives back to her apartment after a busy day in New York City on Thursday afternoon (May 23).

The 24-year-old model looked so chic in her all-black outfit as she headed inside the building.

Just recently, Gigi opened up about her most recent fashion campaign with Burberry.

Talking with Vogue, she shared that she “worked on and perfected who each character was and how they would act.”

“I really appreciated the opportunity to show different sides of myself through each character, and being able to show this team that I could convey what they wanted meant a lot to me.”