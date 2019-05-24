Top Stories
Theresa May Emotionally Announces She Will Resign as UK Prime Minister - Watch!

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Nick Carter &amp; Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:46 pm

Gigi Hadid Talks About Showing Different Sides Of Herself in Burberry's New Campaign

Gigi Hadid Talks About Showing Different Sides Of Herself in Burberry's New Campaign

Gigi Hadid arrives back to her apartment after a busy day in New York City on Thursday afternoon (May 23).

The 24-year-old model looked so chic in her all-black outfit as she headed inside the building.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Just recently, Gigi opened up about her most recent fashion campaign with Burberry.

Talking with Vogue, she shared that she “worked on and perfected who each character was and how they would act.”

“I really appreciated the opportunity to show different sides of myself through each character, and being able to show this team that I could convey what they wanted meant a lot to me.”
Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Gigi Hadid

  • mahbelle

    oh please honey. it’s modeling, not rocket science