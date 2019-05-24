'Grand Hotel' Stars Step Out For People En Espanol's Most Beautiful Party

Justina Adorno, Denyse Tontz, Anne Winters, and Feliz Ramirez were having major fun at People En Espanol’s “Most Beautiful” Celebration held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Thursday night (May 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The gorgeous stars of ABC’s upcoming series, Grand Hotel were joined by co-stars Bryan Craig and Lincoln Younes.

The new show is set to premiere on June 17th on the network. You can watch an extended promo below!

The cast of On My Block – Jessica Marie Garcia, Julio Macias, Diego Tinoco, and Jason Genao – were also seen inside the bash, along with Pitch Perfect‘s Chrissie Fit.