Harrison Ford Remembers Peter Mayhew on 'Tonight Show': 'He Was A Really Sweet Man'

Harrison Ford stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (May 23) and took a moment to remember the late Peter Mayhew after he passed back in May.

The actor originated the role of Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, and would go on to play the lovable Wookiee in multiple films throughout the fantasy series.

“He was a really sweet man, nice man, and he had a hard time physically,” Harrison, 76, told Jimmy. “It was really hard for him to do what he did for us — what he did for all of us.”

“And he did it with real dignity and class,” Harrison continued. “He was a really neat guy. I miss him.”

Harrison also traded some jokes with Jimmy and talked about starring in the upcoming animated film, The Secret Life of Pets 2, where he voices the farm dog rooster.



