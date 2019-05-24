Top Stories
Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 8:45 am

Heidi Klum Joined By Tyra Banks & Fiance Tom Kaulitz at 'Germany's Next Top Model' Live Final!

Heidi Klum Joined By Tyra Banks & Fiance Tom Kaulitz at 'Germany's Next Top Model' Live Final!

Heidi Klum shares a big hug with Tyra Banks while hitting the stage together at the live final taping of Germany’s Next Top Model held at the ISS Dome on Thursday (May 23) in Duesseldorf, Germany.

The 45-year-old model-host and Tyra, also 45, who created the original America’s Top Model, were also joined by Heidi‘s fiance Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother Bill.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

The Tokio Hotel rockers served as the musical guest for the night and hit the stage for a special performance, which featured them getting soaked by a waterfall.
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 01
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 02
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 03
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 04
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 05
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 06
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 07
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 08
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 09
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 10
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 11
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 12
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 13
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 14
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 15
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 16
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 17
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 18
heidi klum joined by tyra banks fiance tom kaulitz at germanys next top model live final 19

Credit: Hannes Magerstaedt, Florian Ebener; Photos: WireImage, Getty
Posted to: Bill Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Tokio Hotel, Tom Kaulitz, Tyra Banks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr