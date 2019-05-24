Heidi Klum Joined By Tyra Banks & Fiance Tom Kaulitz at 'Germany's Next Top Model' Live Final!

Heidi Klum shares a big hug with Tyra Banks while hitting the stage together at the live final taping of Germany’s Next Top Model held at the ISS Dome on Thursday (May 23) in Duesseldorf, Germany.

The 45-year-old model-host and Tyra, also 45, who created the original America’s Top Model, were also joined by Heidi‘s fiance Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother Bill.

The Tokio Hotel rockers served as the musical guest for the night and hit the stage for a special performance, which featured them getting soaked by a waterfall.