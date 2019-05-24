Top Stories
Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Nick Carter &amp; Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:09 pm

James Corden Dresses as Genie & Abu For 'Aladdin' Crosswalk Musical with 'Aladdin' Cast - Watch!

James Corden Dresses as Genie & Abu For 'Aladdin' Crosswalk Musical with 'Aladdin' Cast - Watch!

James Corden tried to live out his dream of playing the Genie in these fun pics from the Aladdin edition of Crosswalk: The Musical.

However, the The Late Late Show host’s hopes were quickly dashed by movie star Will Smith, who plays the character in the movie and he became Abu instead.

Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud joined the two, reprising their roles as Jasmine and Aladdin for the segment, which aired on Thursday night (May 23).

Aladdin is in theaters now!

Check out the performance below:
Just Jared on Facebook
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 01
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 02
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 03
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 04
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 05
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 06
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 07
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 08
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 09
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 10
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 11
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 12
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 13
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 14
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 15
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 16
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 17
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 18
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 19
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 20
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 21
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 22
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 23
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 24
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 25
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 26
aladdin cast crosswalk musical video 27

Photos: CBS
Posted to: aladdin, James Corden, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Will Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr