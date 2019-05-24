James Corden Dresses as Genie & Abu For 'Aladdin' Crosswalk Musical with 'Aladdin' Cast - Watch!

James Corden tried to live out his dream of playing the Genie in these fun pics from the Aladdin edition of Crosswalk: The Musical.

However, the The Late Late Show host’s hopes were quickly dashed by movie star Will Smith, who plays the character in the movie and he became Abu instead.

Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud joined the two, reprising their roles as Jasmine and Aladdin for the segment, which aired on Thursday night (May 23).

Aladdin is in theaters now!

Check out the performance below: