James Marsden Reveals He Was Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart's Third Wheel On First Date

Lucy Liu and James Marsden hit James Corden‘s couch last night (May 23) on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 50-year-old actress and 45-year-old actor reminisced about their time together on Ally McBeal, and talked about working with co-star Calista Flockhart.

At one point, James recalled Calista asking him to join her on a first date with her eventual husband, Harrison Ford: “I was a third wheel on her first date with Harrison Ford,” he revealed. “She asked me after we wrapped if I would come along with her to this date because it was a new guy and we felt safe with each other. We went to dinner and then she said they were going to go back to his house to have cocktails, she was like ‘you gotta come with me’, and I was like ‘really?’.”

“I take the credit for that,” James joked. “I’m not sure if he would remember me if he saw me.”



