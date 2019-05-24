Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Smile & Shades at Music Festival in London!

Jamie Dornan shows off his sexy smile while attending the All Points East Festival on Friday (May 24) at Victoria Park in London, England.

The 37-year-old former Fifty Shades actor stopped by the Ray-Ban Studios, where he tried on a pair of the eyewear brand’s sunglasses.

This is the first time that we’ve seen Jamie out and about in public since welcoming his third child into his family back in March.

Jamie has a few upcoming projects in the works, including a musical!