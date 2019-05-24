Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Paris - New Photos!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List &amp; Photos Revealed!

Spice Girls Launch Reunion Tour - Set List & Photos Revealed!

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Moby Says Natalie Portman Is Lying About Their Relationship

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 8:49 pm

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Smile & Shades at Music Festival in London!

Jamie Dornan Shows Off His Smile & Shades at Music Festival in London!

Jamie Dornan shows off his sexy smile while attending the All Points East Festival on Friday (May 24) at Victoria Park in London, England.

The 37-year-old former Fifty Shades actor stopped by the Ray-Ban Studios, where he tried on a pair of the eyewear brand’s sunglasses.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

This is the first time that we’ve seen Jamie out and about in public since welcoming his third child into his family back in March.

Jamie has a few upcoming projects in the works, including a musical!
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan smile and shades at music festival 01
jamie dornan smile and shades at music festival 02
jamie dornan smile and shades at music festival 03

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jamie Dornan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr