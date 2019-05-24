Jason Sudeikis Talks Long Engagement to Olivia Wilde on 'Jimmy Kimmel' - Watch Here!

Jason Sudeikis paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (May 23) and opened up about his long engagement to fiance Olivia Wilde.

“I believe since 2012, simpler times,” the 43-year-old actor-comedian told Jimmy. “There’s just bigger fish to fry these days, you know? No no, we’re waiting for it to be legal in every state.”

Jason then went on to praise Olivia‘s brand new film Booksmart, which he also stars in: “If you don’t like each others stuff, it makes it awkward – but it’s so great,” he said. “I can’t say I’m proud of her because I didn’t make her. I’m not surprised at all, she kicks ass at everything she does.”

Jason also talked about Booksmart getting one bad review, barely graduating high school, and he shares a video of his kids saying some naughty things about Peppa Pig.



Jason Sudeikis on Long Engagement to Olivia Wilde & Their Movie ‘Booksmart’

Jason Sudeikis on Being a Bad Student, His Funny Kids & Movie ‘Booksmart’