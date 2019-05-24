Top Stories
Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Adam Levine Breaks His Silence About Leaving 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons

Nick Carter &amp; Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Nick Carter & Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:34 pm

Jason Sudeikis Talks Long Engagement to Olivia Wilde on 'Jimmy Kimmel' - Watch Here!

Jason Sudeikis Talks Long Engagement to Olivia Wilde on 'Jimmy Kimmel' - Watch Here!

Jason Sudeikis paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (May 23) and opened up about his long engagement to fiance Olivia Wilde.

“I believe since 2012, simpler times,” the 43-year-old actor-comedian told Jimmy. “There’s just bigger fish to fry these days, you know? No no, we’re waiting for it to be legal in every state.”

Jason then went on to praise Olivia‘s brand new film Booksmart, which he also stars in: “If you don’t like each others stuff, it makes it awkward – but it’s so great,” he said. “I can’t say I’m proud of her because I didn’t make her. I’m not surprised at all, she kicks ass at everything she does.”

Jason also talked about Booksmart getting one bad review, barely graduating high school, and he shares a video of his kids saying some naughty things about Peppa Pig.


Jason Sudeikis on Long Engagement to Olivia Wilde & Their Movie ‘Booksmart’

Click inside to watch the rest of Jason Sudeikis’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Jason Sudeikis on Being a Bad Student, His Funny Kids & Movie ‘Booksmart’
Just Jared on Facebook
jason sudeikis talks long engagement to olivia wilde on jimmy kimmel 01
jason sudeikis talks long engagement to olivia wilde on jimmy kimmel 02

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jason Sudeikis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres just bought this singer's Beverly Hills home for $45 million - TMZ
  • Adam Rippon helped teach these two dancers how to ice skate - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Scott Disick & Sofia Richie - TooFab
  • Meet the young stars of the upcoming Scooby Doo movie - Just Jared Jr